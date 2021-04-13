RRR Ugadi Special Poster: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Wish Their Fans With A Celebratory Poster

RRR Ugadi Special Poster: Today being an auspicious day for all the Telugu people, even the makers of Tollywood movies are also turning it into a big day with their awesome movie updates. We have already witnessed Balakrishna's roaring look from his upcoming movie 'Akhanda'. Even RRR makers also released a new poster from the film and made the day for all their fans.

Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli shared the poster on their Twitter pages and extended Ugadi wishes to all their fans. Take a look!

In the poster, Ram Charan and Junior NTR are seen all in joy and are lifted by the people. They sported in total white attires and upped their look tying the yellow cloth around their head. Junior NTR also wrote, "Here's wishing you and your family a great year ahead... @ssrajamouli



Ram CharanTej

Ram CharanTej also shared the poster and wished his fans…

Her wrote, "I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead...



Rajamouli

Rajamouli also wished his fans jotting down, "Happy Ugadi to you all..:)"



Coming to RRR movie, itis being directed by JakkannaRajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. It has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the lead ladies while Samuthrakani and Ajay Devgn will essay prominent characters. Being a fictional story of two epic heroes, RRR movie is the most awaited movie of Tollywood and will get released on 13th October, 2021.

RRR is a fictional movie that showcases the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju (Ram Charan) and KomaramBheem (Junior NTR). Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Sitaand Olivia will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR.