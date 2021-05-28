'RRR' writer about Alia Bhat's role

K Vijayendra Prasad is one of the known screenwriters in Telugu film industry who penned the scripts for most of his son SS Rajamouli's movies. He is the one who penned the script for Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'.



Titled as 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram', Ram Charan and NTR are playing the lead roles in this movie. Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Tollywood with this movie and she is going to romance Ram Charan in the film. The makers have already revealed that Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita in the film and also revealed her first look from the movie which took the internet by storm. Recently, Vijayendra Prasad who went to Alitho Saradaga talk show revealed interesting things about Alia Bhatt's character in the film. "Alia Bhatt is a surprising package in 'RRR'. Though her screen time is less, she dominates everyone with her performance in all her scenes," said Vijayendra Prasad about Alia Bhatt.



Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie whereas NTR is appearing as Komaram Bheem. Hollywood actors like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie. DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this mega-budget project.

