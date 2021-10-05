RRR's new release date gets confirmed

Once the government of Maharashtra made it official that the theatres across the state will reopen from October 22, many pending Bollywood and pan-India projects started coming up with new release dates. Already, many biggies like Pushpa, '83, Sooryavanshi and Laal Singh Chaddha have announced their release dates.



Now, SS Rajamouli's prestigious film RRR came up with its new release date. It will now hit the screens on January 7, 2022. "Experience India's Biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie in theatres worldwide on 7th Jan 2022. #RRROnJan7th. An @ssrajamouli Film," tweeted the film's official handle just about a while ago.



After multiple changes in the release dates, the makers are planning to release the film at any cost on January 7th, provided that the situation will be better at that time.



RRR features NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Alia's other film Gangubai Kathiawadi has announced its release date as January 6, 2022.



On the flip side, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam are slated for release on January 13th, 12th and 14th respectively. Even Ajith's Valimai is aiming for a Pongal release.

Now as RRR's release date has been made official now, it has to be seen if these movies change their release dates or stick to the scheduled release.