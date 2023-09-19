‘Rudram Kota’ appeals to all sections of audience: Director Ramu Kona

'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and Directed by Ramu Kona. The film is coming from the banner ARK Visuals. Starring Rudhra, Vibhisha and Riya in lead roles, the thriller is going to be released in theatres on September 22nd through Screen Max Pictures.

Director Ramu Kona, who has previously directed 5000 TV serial episodes, is debuting as a Film Director with this movie. Speaking about the film, Ramu said, “‘Rudram Kota’ is a coming of age love story that grows up in a graveyard.

The story takes place in the backdrop of Rudram Kota, a village near Bhadrachalam. We are showing scenes that no one has shown till now. The movie has elements that will appeal to all sections of the audience. It can be said that it is a youthful entertainer with love and lust at its centre. It is mostly based on real life incidents. Jayalalitha's role as Kotamma is the biggest highlight of the movie.”