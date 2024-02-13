Live
- Punjab farmer turns exporter of ready-to-cook millets to Australia under Centre's start-up scheme
- First repo rate cut by RBI expected only in 3QFY25, say analysts
- Maha CM inaugurates ShilPhata flyover, to decongest Panvel-bound traffic in Thane
- US stocks tumble on inflation data
- PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
- Madras HC to pass orders on PIL questioning F4 night street race on Friday
- Bengal districts rocked by protests against Sandeshkhali violence
- IAF trainer jet crashes in Bengal, no casualty or damage to property
- Former Bihar MP surrenders in court over land grab case
- UWW lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India
Rukshar Dhillon captivates audiences with glamorous avatar
Actress Rukshar Dhillon, who garnered attention for her impressive role in Nagarjuna's recent Sankranti blockbuster 'Naa Saami Ranga,' is making waves with her recent glamorous appearance.
Rukshar turned heads in a striking avatar, donning a pink shimmering blouse paired with a lehenga and dupatta. The actress looked stunning, highlighting her beauty with open hair, orange lipstick, and silver jewelry.
Despite her noteworthy performance in 'Naa Saami Ranga,' Rukshar Dhillon has not announced any new movie projects yet. Fans and industry enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating her upcoming ventures, and the actress is likely to receive new opportunities soon.
