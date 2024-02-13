Rukshar Dhillon captivates audiences with glamorous avatar

Actress Rukshar Dhillon, who garnered attention for her impressive role in Nagarjuna's recent Sankranti blockbuster 'Naa Saami Ranga,' is making waves with her recent glamorous appearance.

Rukshar turned heads in a striking avatar, donning a pink shimmering blouse paired with a lehenga and dupatta. The actress looked stunning, highlighting her beauty with open hair, orange lipstick, and silver jewelry.

Despite her noteworthy performance in 'Naa Saami Ranga,' Rukshar Dhillon has not announced any new movie projects yet. Fans and industry enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating her upcoming ventures, and the actress is likely to receive new opportunities soon.