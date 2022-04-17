Rulers of Nizam

South Indian films started ruling country's box-office. "Bahubali 2", "Pushpa: The Rise", "Radhe Shyam", "RRR", "KGF: Chapter 2" are some of the films which created he impact in pan-India box-office.



"KGF 2" officially the highest collected Karnataka, Kerala and North India. Among the many box-office records , the film set a bench mark for a dubbed version in Telangana's Nizam area. "KGF 2" is the highest of all time dubbed movies in Nizam on the first day. Overall, it is the fifth biggest opening film in this area. Here are the movies which created day1 records in Nizam area.

RRR

Rajamouli's multi-starrer with Ram Charan and Jr NTR created massive buzz at box-office. The film's overall collections reached 1000 crores and still running in theatres. It collected 23.35 Cr in Day 1 in Nizam area and occupies top slot.

Bheemla Nayak

The remake of Malayalam super hit "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" starring Pavan Kalyan and Rana in lead roles collected 11.85 Cr on Day 1 in Nizam. The film was directed by Saagar K Chandra and screenplay was written by Trivikram Srinivas.

Pushpa: The Rise

Sukumar's collaboration with Allu Arjun created records in box-office. The film collected 11.44 Cr in NIzam division on Day 1. Allu Arjun as Pushpa made movie lovers mesmerize with his acting skills. Foreign players following his mannerism shows the impact created by the film.

Radhe Shyam

Romantic period drama between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde created by Radha Krishna Kumar made the audience go crazy with its visuals. Prabhas's screen presence and chemistry between lead pair made the film collect 10.8 Cr on Day 1 in Nizam.

KGF: Chapter 2

Periodic action film came from KGF franchise had heavy expectations in audience and the team were successful in reaching them. The film collected 9.68 Cr on Day 1 in Nizam area and stood at the top of all time dubbed movies in Nizam on the first day.