Rumors on NTR-Trivikram next film!

Tollywood: Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy working on a film RRR in the direction of Rajamouli. NTR will next be seen in Trivikram Srinivas' direction. The actor and director already worked on the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Now, they are coming up with another film. There are a couple of interesting speculations doing rounds on social media.

The buzz is that NTR will be locking horns with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the film. As of now, there is no clarity on the same but the film unit wants to get a Bollywood actor to play the star antagonist in the film. They are considering a star actor for the role.

The buzz is that the film's shoot will begin in June. Haarika & Hassinee Creations will produce the film. As of now, there is no clarity on the antagonist update but we may come across the same soon. Also, the buzz is that Jahnvi Kapoor will play the film's heroine. The official details on the same will come out soon.