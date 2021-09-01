Sai Dharam Tej Starts 'Thank You Collector' Initiative From Team Republic

Mega compound's young hero Sai Dharam Tej is all choosing unique and interesting projects to attract his fans and audience. He will be next seen in the Republic movie and is all set to essay the role of District Collector Panja Abhiram in this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers and the lead actor are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, Sai Dharam Tej dropped a new poster on his social media page and started off the 'Thank You Collector' initiative.



He shared an inspiring video on his Instagram page and said that the team of Republic is going to bring the stories of brave collectors soon!

Sai Dharam Tej doles out, "We respect our soldiers who safeguard us from enemies in the borders. We have seen and heard about their valour and sacrifice. At the same time, District Collectors struggle on a daily basis to protect the nation from the hands of inland enemies. Some win and some even lose their lives in the struggle. How many of us know about them? So, to pay tributes to them, we are launching an initiative called Thank You Collector to throw light on their stories."

According to the sources, the movie mainly focuses on the judiciary and legislative system. Republic movie is directed by Deva Katta and is touted to be a social drama that is being bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao under the banner of JB Entertainments in association with the Zee Studios banner. This movie also has Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena in other prominent roles. Mani Sharma is scoring the music for this most awaited movie of the season.

This movie will hit the theatres on 1st October 2021 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi…