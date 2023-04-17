Sai Dharam Tej: Virupaksha is Sure to be a Blockbuster

Sai Dharam Tej, a popular hero, is set to appear in the mystic thriller "Virupaksha," with Samyukta Menon as the female lead. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film's theatrical trailer has piqued the audience's interest. The pre-release event for the film was held in Eluru today.

At the event, Sai Dharam Tej entertained the audience by reciting famous dialogues of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. The actor became emotional and revealed that he did the film for his mother and brother, Vaisshnav Tej. Sai Dharam Tej also spoke about his struggle when he faced six consecutive failures. He expressed gratitude towards Sukumar, who wrote the screenplay for Virupaksha, for supporting him during his tough times.

Sai Dharam Tej also thanked the film's producer, BVSN Prasad, for his kind support. He spoke about his accident, which changed his life, and urged his fans to use helmets while driving. The actor expressed confidence that Virupaksha would be a blockbuster.

He expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew who supported him during the film's shoot. Sai Tej also revealed his excitement about working with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming project. He stated that the PKSDT film would be a source of pride for fans. The actor concluded by thanking everyone who supported the pre-release event.