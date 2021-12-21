Sai Dharam Tej's next with Sampath Nandi

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej signed a new film now. After the success of Republic, he took his sweet time before signing a new film. As per the reports in the film nagar, Sai Dharam Tej's next film is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Sampath Nandi is a proven successful commercial mass action films director. He scored big hits with Racha, Bengal Tiger and Seetimaar. Now, the director finalized Sai Dharam Tej as the hero for his next film.

Sai Dharam Tej also wanted to do a mass film after a film like Republic. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film. The film unit will begin the regular shoot next year.

The complete details of the cast and crew will be announced during the film's launch. Stay tuned to us for the official confirmation on the project.