Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha Teaser Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is full busy with a handful of movies after recovering from the deadly accident. He is lined up with his 15th, 16th and 17th movies and also recently overcame his fear of riding a bike successfully by completing a risky bike ride shot in the Virupaksha movie. As the film is all set to hit the theatres in April, the makers are ready to kick-start the digital promotions with the teaser. So, they unveiled the teaser launch date by sharing a new promo on social media.



Even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the new promo and treated his fans by unveiling the teaser launch date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Inka Waiting lu undav Only updates ye #VirupakshaTeaser on March 1st. Stay tuned. #CourageOverFear #VirupakshaOnApril21st".

Going with the promo, it showcased Tej is all ready to chase a mystery holding a fire-torch. The teaser of this movie will be unveiled on 1st March, 2023!

Going with the earlier released promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.

Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.