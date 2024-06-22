Sai Durgha Tej ‘SDT 18’ gets a grand launch

Following the monumental successes of "Virupaksha" and "Bro," mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej has embarked on his latest venture with a highly anticipated pan-India film officially launched recently. The project marks a significant milestone in his career after entering the coveted 100 crore club with his previous films.

Directed by Rohith KP and produced by k.Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainment banner, the film's announcement was accompanied by a striking poster released by the producers. The poster, featuring a lush green tree amidst a desert landscape dotted with landmines, hints at the film's theme of high-adrenaline action.

"This film is a grand-scale, period high-adrenaline action drama," stated the producers. "Sai Durgha Tej's role will be exceptionally powerful, and we are currently filming on an expansive set tailored for this purpose." The first schedule is underway, promising more revelations about the ambitious project soon.

Titled "SDT 18," the film will be presented as a pan-India production, catering to audiences in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. As anticipation builds, fans await further updates on what promises to be a cinematic spectacle from Sai Durgha Tej and team.