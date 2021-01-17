Sai Pallavi & Aishwarya Rajesh: Both in Pawan's next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shoot of his next film in the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. Pawan Kalyan wrapped up the shoot of Vakeel Saab recently. Very soon, the actor will join the sets of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The film unit finalized the cast successfully.

As per the latest reports, the film unit has roped in both Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh to play crucial roles in the film.

While Sai Pallavi plays Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film, Aishwarya Rajesh plays Rana Daggubati's wife in the film. Both the female actors are getting paid a lot for their presence in the film.

Interestingly, the film unit expanded the role of Sai Pallavi in the film and she is all happy with the same. She is currently busy with Rana's Virata Parvam which will hit the screens soon!