Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Sai Pallavi exits from a crazy project
Renowned South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, celebrated for her stellar performances, was initially set to portray the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayan. However, recent reports suggest that the actress has decided to step away from the project.
Renowned South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, celebrated for her stellar performances, was initially set to portray the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayan. However, recent reports suggest that the actress has decided to step away from the project.
The news of Sai Pallavi's exit comes amidst the film facing multiple delays, prompting the talented actress to reconsider her involvement. The project, which boasts Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, has been generating significant buzz in film circles.
While the news of Sai Pallavi's departure from the film is yet to be officially confirmed, it has already gained traction within Hindi film circles. The delays in the production schedule appear to have played a pivotal role in the actress's decision to opt out of the project.
Ramayan, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been a subject of considerable interest, especially with the star-studded cast attached to the mythological epic. The dynamic combination of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sunny Deol as Hanuman had generated excitement among fans, making Sai Pallavi's initial inclusion a notable aspect of the film's ensemble.
As the industry awaits official confirmation and further details, the unexpected development regarding Sai Pallavi's departure from Ramayan adds an element of intrigue to the ongoing narrative surrounding the much-anticipated cinematic venture.