Sai Pallavi exits from a crazy project

Renowned South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, celebrated for her stellar performances, was initially set to portray the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayan. However, recent reports suggest that the actress has decided to step away from the project.

The news of Sai Pallavi's exit comes amidst the film facing multiple delays, prompting the talented actress to reconsider her involvement. The project, which boasts Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, has been generating significant buzz in film circles.

While the news of Sai Pallavi's departure from the film is yet to be officially confirmed, it has already gained traction within Hindi film circles. The delays in the production schedule appear to have played a pivotal role in the actress's decision to opt out of the project.

Ramayan, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been a subject of considerable interest, especially with the star-studded cast attached to the mythological epic. The dynamic combination of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sunny Deol as Hanuman had generated excitement among fans, making Sai Pallavi's initial inclusion a notable aspect of the film's ensemble.

As the industry awaits official confirmation and further details, the unexpected development regarding Sai Pallavi's departure from Ramayan adds an element of intrigue to the ongoing narrative surrounding the much-anticipated cinematic venture.