Sai Ronak’s ‘Kanulu Therichinaa Kanulu Moosinaa’ trailer looks interesting

Sai Ronak’s new movie “Kanulu Therichinaa Kanulu Moosinaa” makers have dropped the theatrical trailer recently. The protagonist has a set of expectations about how his soulmate should be, but his father says it is difficult to find such qualities in women in this day and age.

Then Sai Ronak meets Aditi, played by Devika Satheesh, and falls for her instantly. When things are going fine, one day, Aditi gets kidnapped. Later a series of events make the protagonist doubt the female lead. What happened next? What is the mystery behind Aditi’s character? We need to watch the movie to know the answers.

The trailer is nicely cut, and it promises a good romantic thriller. Sandeep Reddi KT directed the film, while SN Swamy bankrolled it under the banner of Flying Eagle Entertainments LLP. Gowra Hari composed the tunes. Arjun Anand, Usha Sree, Abhilash Bandari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Suchitra Anandan played vital roles.