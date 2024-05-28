Saiee Manjrekar stars opposite Nandamuri Kalyanram in 'Fist Of Flame,’ first glimpse unveiled

Nandamuri Kalyanram, a name synonymous with versatility and power in the Telugu film industry, is all set to captivate audiences with his 21st film, titled 'Fist Of Flame'. Directed by the talented Pradeep Chilukuri, this film promises to be a milestone in Kalyan Ram's illustrious career. On the auspicious occasion of Sr. NTR's birth anniversary, special glimpses from the movie were released, showcasing Kalyanram in a fierce and commanding look that has already created a buzz among fans and critics alike.

'NKR21' is not just another addition to Kalyanram's filmography; it represents a significant leap in terms of scale and ambition. Sources close to the production reveal that this is the most expensive film of Kalyanram's career, with no compromises made on technical quality or production values. The film is being produced at a rapid pace, ensuring that every aspect meets the highest standards of cinematic excellence.



The film boasts an impressive lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera. Produced by Muppa Venkaiah Chaudhary under the Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts banners, 'Fist Of Flame' is a joint venture with producers Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.



https://x.com/NANDAMURIKALYAN/status/1795281119648399511

Saiee Manjrekar, known for her roles in 'Major', 'Gani', and 'Skanda', plays the female lead opposite Kalyan Ram. The film's special attraction is the inclusion of Lady Amitabh Bachchan, Vijaya Shanthi, who plays a pivotal role. Her pairing with Nandamuri Balakrishna in previous hits has been legendary, and her presence in 'Fist Of Flame' adds significant allure.



Vijaya Shanthi has an impressive legacy with the Nandamuri family, having worked with three generations of heroes, making her role in 'Fist Of Flame' particularly noteworthy. Her past performances, especially in films like 'Satyam Shivam' alongside Sr. NTR, have left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema.



The film also features the talented Srikanth, and Sohail Khan in significant roles. The combination of such a diverse and talented cast promises a rich cinematic experience.



The technical crew behind 'Fist Of Flame' is equally impressive. Ajanish Loknath, known for his work in 'Kanthara' and 'Mangalavaram', is composing the music, ensuring a powerful and evocative soundtrack. The screenplay was crafted by Srikanth Vissa, with Brahma Kadali as the production designer and C. Ram Prasad handling the cinematography. Produced by Muppa Venkaiah Chaudhary under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, NKR21 is helmed by producers Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

