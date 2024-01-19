  • Menu
‘Salaar 2’ update: Prabhas likely to wrap the second part before moving to ‘Spirit’

Undoubtedly, “Salaar” has emerged as a colossal blockbuster, yielding substantial profits for all parties involved, much to the delight of Prabhas' fans who eagerly anticipated their star hero's triumphant return.

Undoubtedly, “Salaar” has emerged as a colossal blockbuster, yielding substantial profits for all parties involved, much to the delight of Prabhas' fans who eagerly anticipated their star hero's triumphant return.


As the spotlight shifts to the sequel, Prabhas has reportedly urged director Prashanth Neel to expedite the shooting schedule for the second part. Eager to wrap up the sequel swiftly, Prabhas aims to seamlessly transition to his next project “Spirit,” which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that approximately 40% of the filming for the second instalment has already been concluded under the direction of Prashanth Neel. The film, produced by Hombale Films and featuring music composed by Ravi Basrur, has added to the anticipation surrounding its release. With Prabhas' proactive approach and Neel's efficient direction, the second part of “Salaar” seems poised to maintain the momentum generated by its predecessor.

