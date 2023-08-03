Live
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
- KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Just In
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
‘Salaar’ English version to have a late release
Pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen next in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.” Helmed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” franchise, the flick has created huge expectations among audiences.
Pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen next in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.” Helmed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” franchise, the flick has created huge expectations among audiences. Sruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others are playing significant roles The movie is set for a worldwide release on September 28, 2023.
It is already known that the makers of “Salaar” are planning to release the English version of the movie. Now, the latest buzz is is making waves on social media that the English version will be released on October 13, 2023, two weeks after the domestic release. An official statement from the producers is expected soon. Produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian movie features music by Ravi Basrur.