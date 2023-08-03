  • Menu
‘Salaar’ English version to have a late release

'Salaar' English version to have a late release
Pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen next in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.” Helmed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” franchise, the flick has created huge expectations among audiences.

Sruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeshwari Rao, and others are playing significant roles The movie is set for a worldwide release on September 28, 2023.

It is already known that the makers of “Salaar” are planning to release the English version of the movie. Now, the latest buzz is is making waves on social media that the English version will be released on October 13, 2023, two weeks after the domestic release. An official statement from the producers is expected soon. Produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian movie features music by Ravi Basrur.

