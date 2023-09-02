‘Salaar’ gets postponed: Check-out the next release date

Apparently, director Prashanth Neel is not convinced with the quality of a few crucial VFX shots and has sent them back to the VFX studio for a rework. This is said to have prompted the team to postpone Salaar’s release till December

“Salaar” is the next biggie everyone is waiting for. This Prabhas-starrer highly-anticipated pan-India gangster drama, might upset the actor’s fans and also the movie lovers. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which is originally scheduled to open in cinemas worldwide on September 28, is said to have been postponed. However, the film’s team is yet to come up with an official announcement regarding the postponement.

Apparently, director Prashanth Neel is not convinced with the quality of a few crucial VFX shots and has sent them back to the VFX studio for a rework. This is said to have prompted the team to postpone Salaar’s release till December. According to sources, the film to make its theatrical debut on December 15.

The movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles, produced on Hombale Films banner.

Furthermore, the film’s eagerly awaited theatrical trailer, which is expected to be out on September 6, has also been postponed simultaneously. The movie’s team is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the trailer and movie release dates very soon. “KGF” fame Ravi Basrur worked on the music of the film.