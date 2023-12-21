Live
Just In
‘Salaar’ marks a huge number in USA premieres
As the highly anticipated “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is set to make its debut, the excitement is soaring. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this A-rated action drama features Prabhas in the lead role, along with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a significant role.
One notable aspect is the impressive arrangement of over 2500 premiere shows across the USA for this Telugu biggie. The accomplishment of organizing such a large number of premieres amid the release of Hollywood's “Aquaman” and “The Lost Kingdom” is a noteworthy feat. Fans of Prabhas are eagerly looking forward to catching the film early, and the expectations are high for a massive opening.
Salaar boasts a stellar cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Hombale Films, this pan-Indian production features music by Ravi Basrur.