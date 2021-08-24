Salman gives dates for Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi signed the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer. Mohanlal played the lead role in the original. The interesting reports reveal us that Salman Khan is on board the project to play an extended cameo in the film titled Godfather.

In the original, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an interesting character and for this version, we hear that Salman Khan allotted dates for the film and he will soon be taking part in the film's shoot. As of now, there is no official clarity on the same but we hear that the makers will give an announcement soon.



The film also features Nayanthara, Satyadev, and others in key roles. Mohan Raja is the film's director. Lakshmi Bhupala is penning the dialogues of the film. More details about the film will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for the first look and announcement on Salman.

