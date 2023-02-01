Samantha Assures To Vijay Devarakonda Fans That ‘Kushi’ Movie Shooting Will Resume Soon

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is suffering from an auto-immune disorder and thus she took a break from Vijay Devarakonda and Shiva Nirvana's Kushi movie shooting. Just a couple of days ago, the filmmaker dropped an update about this movie on social media and stated that it will resume soon. Off late, even Samantha also assured the same thing to Vijay's fans when one of them asked her about the status of Kushi movie on the Twitter page…



Samantha humbly apologised Vijay Devarakonda's fans and wrote, "#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial".

Well, Vijay Devarakonda also replied to this post and said that they will wait until Sam returns with full health and a big smile…

We all await your return in full health and your big smile ❤️ https://t.co/kuSN1ZdGj3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 1, 2023

Being a family entertainer, Kushi is Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie… It is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.



Samantha already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and the movie is ready to hit the theatres in February. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies. The makers of Citadel Raj & DK dropped the first poster of Samantha and welcomed her to the Citadel movie which has Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan as the lead actor!