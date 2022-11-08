Samantha Broke Down Speaking About Her Health Condition: 'I'm In A Difficult Position, I Hope To Survive This'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called myositis. She dropped an official post on her social media page and released a statement on her health condition to all her fans. By sharing her image of taking treatment, Sam made it clear that she is battling with this disease and is suffering mentally and physically too. Even the promotions of her upcoming movie Yashoda are also going on in full swing. So, as a part of them, she had a small chat with anchor Suma and doled out many things about her movie and also cleared a few statements regarding her health condition.

The makers of the Yashoda movie shared the chat video on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Samantha… Take a look!

In this video, Sam and Suma had a great time and our dear Majili actress also doled out many things about her movie.

Firstly, she spoke about dubbing in Telugu and Tamil languages… "For me, dubbing in Telugu was a bit difficult as I come from Chennai. Every artist wants to dub for themselves after giving everything to their performance. I always had that wish but now I have also developed confidence about my hold on the Telugu language. I worked on it".

She also spoke about her health condition and on-going treatment, "It was difficult time for me when I did the dubbing for Yashoda. Given that the release date was announced already, I had to dub in a very difficult health condition. But, I'm a bit adamant. Once I committed to dub for myself, I wanted to do it. I'm glad I did it".

She then spoke about her role in the Yashoda movie, "When I select a character naturally I would have seen something of me in it. Yashoda comes from humble beginnings with big dreams. I'm also like that. She is determined just like me. In this film, Yashoda faces a lot of difficulties and fights and survives them. I'm right now in a difficult position. I hope to survive as well".

Finally she broke down speaking about her health condition, "Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can't take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far. I'm here to fight. I'm not the only one, I know that. There are a lot of people who are fighting many battles. We win in the end".

She finally concluded by saying, "I also saw a lot of articles saying that my condition was life-threatening. The stage I'm in is not life-threatening. It's difficult, but I'm here to fight. At least for the time being, I'm not going to die".

Through this post, Samantha doled out everything about her health condition.

Going with the earlier released trailer of Yashoda, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie and she is the antogonist. This new-age thriller is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Casting Details Of Yashoda:

• Samantha as Yashoda

• Unni Mukundan as Gautham

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

• Shatru

• Madhurima

• Divya Sripada

• Kalpika Ganesh

• Priyanka Sharma

• Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022…