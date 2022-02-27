Samantha Completed 12 Successful Years In The Film Industry And Celebrated The Special Moment On The 'Yashoda' Sets…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha completed successful 12 years in the film industry… She is all busy with a handful of movies and is in the best phase of her career. Well, she celebrated the special moment on the sets of the Yashoda movie and the team gave her a big surprise… Recently the first look of the Shaakuntalam movie was released and Sam looked beautiful as queen Shakuntala.



Yashoda movie's co-actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared the celebration pic on her Instagram Stories and wished Samantha on this special occasion…

The whole team of the Yashoda movie is seen in the celebration pic… Varalaxmi looked all happy and wished Sam who looked beautiful in the black shirt dress.

Samantha also dropped a special post on her Instagram and expressed her happiness on this special occasion…

Sharing a beautiful smiling pic, Samantha also wrote, "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

Speaking about Samantha's work front, she will be part of Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movies. Shaakuntalam movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner. Coming to the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie, it is all a comedy romantic movie as Vijay Sethupathi loves both Nayanthara and Samantha.

Yashoda movie is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. It has Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Yashoda, Unni Mukundan as Gautham, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in the prominent roles.