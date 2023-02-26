Samantha Completes 13 Successful Years In The Film Industry

Samantha… This ace actress needs no introduction! She already proved her mettle as an actress and host of a talk show and is busy with handful of movies. She made her debut with romantic love story Yem Maya Chesave exactly 13 years back and never disappointed her fans and audience since then. Be it love tales like Brindavanam, thriller movies like U-Turn or horror stories like Raju Gari Gadhi 2, she gave her best in any genre and is now ready to hit the screens stepping into the shoes of queen Shakuntala for Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie. She is all ready to make her debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan's Citadel and signed a Hollywood movie too.



But everything was not a bed of roses… She faced the low phase of her life with divorce and is now suffering from auto-immune disorder Myositis. As Samantha completed 13 successful years in the film industry most of her fans and co-actors along with the producers wished her through social media… Take a look!

Rahul Ravindran

Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace:) Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here's to many more decades 🥂😊 https://t.co/rlYoEvhMaG pic.twitter.com/RQ196MDeud — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) February 26, 2023

Samantha's bestie Rahul shared a throwback pic of Samantha and wrote, "Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace. Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here's to many more decades".

Parameshwar Hivrale

A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where .she will become strong. You deserve all the love you've been receiving from your millions of fans,@Samanthaprabhu2 . inspiring #13PhenomenalYrsOfSamantha pic.twitter.com/F8t16AHqCC — Parameshwar hivrale (@parameshhivrale) February 26, 2023

New-age director Parameshwar also shared a pic of Samantha and wished her on this special occasion…

Srinivaasa Silver Screen

Hearty Congratulations our Dear @Samanthaprabhu2 garu on completing 13 years in the industry 🤩✨ A Phenomenal Journey that will be Inspiring for everyone. We are happy to be a small part in it❤️ Wishing all the best for all ur future endeavours#13PhenomenalYrsOfSamantha pic.twitter.com/2GxlqbH0Mu — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) February 26, 2023

They also shared a special pic of Sam and wished her with a heartfelt post…

Shiva Nirvana

Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 garu on completing 13 memorable years as an actress with the exceptional roles and incredible performances wishing you many more great years and achievements ahead 👍 — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) February 26, 2023

Kushi director Shiva also dropped a special post on his Twitter page…

Kona Venkat

My biggg congratulations to our Dookudu girl @Samanthaprabhu2 for her fantastic journey ❤️ Long way to go Sam !! #13PhenomenalYrsOfSamantha pic.twitter.com/GGsb27SIzM — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) February 26, 2023

Gunaa Team Works

They shared a beautiful poster of Samantha from Shaakuntalam movie and wished her by jotting down, "Congratulations to our beloved @samantharuthprabhuoffl garu for completing a glorious journey of 13 years in the film industry. Can't wait for the world to witness your stunning performance in #Shaakuntalam #13PhenomenalYrsOfSamantha."

Congratulations Samantha… Keep up your spirit and do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!