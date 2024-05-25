Samantha inspires with her fitness transformation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, at 37, showcases her stunning fitness transformation in a recent social media post. Donning a trendy denim bralette and cream palazzos, she flaunts her toned abs, inspiring many.

Overcoming health challenges, Samantha's dedication to fitness shines through. Additionally, anticipation builds for her web series, "Citadel – Honey Bunny," with glimpses released recently. Fans eagerly await the trailer and release date.



Furthermore, excitement surrounds her upcoming movie 'Bangaram,' released on her birthday. With her fitness journey and promising projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to captivate audiences worldwide.