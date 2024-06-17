Govt: 24 lakh new applications in process for ration cards

Hyderabad: Following the recent Cabinet meeting over guidelines for issuing fresh ration cards, the State government has begun the process of identifying the beneficiaries through a screening process at ground level.

With lakhs of applications received recently at government offices through the ‘Praja Palana’ programme, the new cards will also cover the six Congress guarantees pledged to the people of the State.

According to official sources, authorities, after coming up with clear guidelines on the issue of new cards, began verifying the eligibility of over 24 lakh families who had applied during the ‘Praja Palana’ special drive. They began visiting households to verify the antecedents of the applicants.

With some 5.5 lakh families who have applied under the GHMC limits, the corporation officials are ensuring only eligible families get through. While in the districts, the responsibility of verifying and identifying the eligible families has been handed over to the Self Help Groups and outsourcing employees.

The eligible will be entitled for super fine rice (sanna biyyam) through the Public Distribution System (PDS), apart from the government’s promised six guarantees, including the provision of Rs 500 gas cylinders, free electricity up to 200 units, free travel for women in RTC buses, increased health coverage through Aarogyasri to Rs 10 lakh, and housing for the poor.

Following the Cabinet meeting earlier this week, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that all eligible families would soon receive white ration cards. He announced that, following clarity on guidelines, the exercise of identifying the genuine beneficiaries would be taken up.

The fresh ration cards will be distributed, and the cardholders will be entitled to receive fine rice within three months. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhar with the ration card. In place of the earlier deadline of June 30, it has been extended until September 30.

The Centre believes that linking the Aadhar with ration cards will curb corruption and irregularities. It would also make it easy for the government to implement subsidy schemes and distribute foodgrains to those who are entitled.