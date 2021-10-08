Samantha Reacts To Rumours Post Separation With Chaitanya And Says 'Stories Of Affair, Abortion, Etc Are Painful

It is all known that Tollywood's power couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have separated and announced the news of their divorce through a joint statement through their social media pages. Although there were many rumours doing rounds regarding their separation in Tollywood circles, their fans hoped to solve their issues but just a couple of days before their wedding, this shocking statement made their fans go worried! Off late, Samantha dropped another note on her Twitter page regarding the rumours and gave a befitting reply to all the trolls.



This tweet reads, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Till now, Samantha neither reacted nor replied to any of the trolls. But today, she broke her silence and gave a befitting reply to all those who are trying to trouble her with unnecessary rumours.

With this post, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced the news of their divorce a few days ago! This note reads, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chaitanya and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Well, as it was the 4th wedding anniversary of Sam and Chay on the 6th of this month, this Majili actress shared a heart-melting post dropping a sad pic of her on Instagram… Take a look!

She wrote, "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got hitched on 6th October, 2017 in a gala way and tied a knot in both Hindu and Christian rituals…