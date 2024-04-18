Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Hair and Playful Expression turn Heads

Live
Samantha rocks a new, adorable haircut & goofy grin on social media! Fans love her ‘Mood Hair’ look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a powerhouse in the Indian film industry. For the past 15 years, she's captivated audiences with her versatility, taking on a wide range of roles and delivering unforgettable performances.
But her talent extends beyond the big screen. Samantha is also a social media savvy star, keeping her fans updated on her life through Instagram. Recently, she delighted them with a fun picture showing off her new hairstyle and playful personality. The caption simply said, ‘Mood hair,’ perfectly capturing her lighthearted spirit.
Samantha's last cinematic outing was alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy ‘Kushi.’ While reviews were mixed, critics appreciated the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the lead actors.
Following ‘Kushi,’ Samantha prioritised her well-being and took a break from acting. She openly shared her experience with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, and the importance of focusing on her health. However, this talented actress didn't stay idle for long. Recently, she launched her very own health podcast called ‘Take 20’ on YouTube, offering valuable insights and inspiration to listeners.
Looking ahead, Samantha is gearing up for the release of the web series ‘Citadel: Hunny Bunny.’ This project marks a reunion with the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, with whom she previously collaborated on the hit show ‘The Family Man’ starring Manoj Bajpayee. ‘Citadel: Hunny Bunny’ also features Varun Dhawan and is expected to hit screens later in 2024.
Furthermore, rumours are swirling about Samantha's potential involvement in director Atlee's upcoming project alongside Allu Arjun. This would be her third collaboration with Atlee, following her critically acclaimed performances in ‘Their’ (2015) and ‘Mersal’ (2017) with Thalapathy Vijay. While official confirmation is awaited, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of this exciting team-up.