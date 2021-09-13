Samantha Sends best Wishes To Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Starrer Love Story Team

From a few days, there are rumours doing rounds in Tollywood that Chaitanya and Samantha are going to take divorce. Well, either Samantha or Naga Chaitanya, are being quiet on this issue and thus doubts are being raised about their relationship. Off late, the trailer of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has been released on social media. The trailer is garnering millions of views as it stole the hearts with its emotional love concept!



Well, Naga Chaitanya's father King Nagarjuna have appreciated Naga Chaitanya after watching the trailer and sent his best wishes through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing his father Nageswara Rao's Prem Nagar movie poster, he also shared the new poster of the Love Story movie. He also complimented Naga Chaitanya jotting down, "#LoveStory Looking good ra chay!! All the best!!"

On the other hand, Samantha also reacted on Love Story's trailer and only mentioned Sai Pallavi's name retweeting Naga Chaitanya's post.

She called it as a 'Winner' and mentioned Sai Pallavi's name sending best wishes to the whole team of the Love Story movie.

Sharing the trailer, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "So happy to be finally putting this out… Can't wait to see you all at the theatre's again!"

The trailer showcased the emotional love story of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi who set-up a dance school. But their parents oppose their wedding due to various reasons.

Being a romantic love tale, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. One more important aspect of this movie is Naga Chaitanya learnt the Telangana dialect for this flick and impressed his fans with his awesome dialogue delivery.

This movie will hit the big screens on 24th September 2021.