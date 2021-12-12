Samantha sets social media on fire

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is concentrating on her career. She recently collaborated with ace Hollywood filmmaker Philip John for 'The Arrangements Of Love' movie. Off late, the makers of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie released the lyrical video of the "OoAntava OoOoAntava" song and showcased the sizzling avatar of Samantha. She set the social media platforms on fire with all her amazing looks and made people go crazy with her special song appeal.

Going with the song, it is completely a special number and showcased Samantha in a terrific avatar. She wore a blue lehenga which is enhanced with mirror work and made us shake legs with her amazing dance moves. New folk singer Indravathi Chauhan has created noise with her awesome voice and Chandrabose as always showed off his magic with his pen. There is no need to speak about rocking music director DSP as his music took the song to the next level. The lyrical video just raised the expectations to the next level.

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors essaying complete de-glamour roles. Our dear stylish star will be seen as 'Pushpa Raj' in this movie which deals with the red sanders smuggling issue. It has Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayini and Sunil as Mangalam Srinu. Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie and he will be seen as an arrogant Police officer.

Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Vennala Kishore and Harish Uthaman are also roped in to play the prominent roles. "Pushpa" movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. This movie is being made in two parts and the first one is all set to release on 17th December, 2021.