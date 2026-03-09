Lifeline Beneath the Waves: New Device Boosts Rescue Work of Diver Eshwar Malpe

Udupi: For years, when people slipped beneath the waters of rivers, wells or the Arabian Sea along Karnataka’s coast, one name often surfaced in desperate search operations — Eshwar Malpe. Known locally as a fearless volunteer diver who has helped recover hundreds of bodies and rescue accident victims, Malpe has carried out most of his missions with little more than basic gear, courage and experience.

On Sunday evening, that effort received a technological boost when an underwater communication device worth about ₹7 lakh was handed over to him at St. Anne Church premises in Thottam, near Malpe. The equipment was donated by the Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, and is expected to significantly enhance safety and efficiency during underwater rescue operations.

Handing over the device, parish priest Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa said responding to the difficulties faced by those who serve society is itself an act of humanity. “Those who stand by people in distress are doing God’s work, and such service deserves encouragement,” he said.

For Malpe, a fisherman-turned-rescue diver from the coastal town of Malpe in Udupi district, the device represents far more than equipment. It addresses one of the biggest risks he and his team face underwater — the inability to communicate with rescuers on the surface.

“In many cases we have to dive 30 to 40 feet deep to search for a missing person,” Malpe said. “Until now, we relied only on rope signals to communicate with the team above. There were situations when my life was also at risk because we couldn’t communicate properly.”

The new system allows a diver underwater to speak directly with the team above the surface through a wired communication link, enabling faster coordination during complex rescue operations.

Over the years, Malpe has become widely known across coastal Karnataka for responding to distress calls — from drowning incidents in rivers and wells to boat accidents and flood-related emergencies. His volunteer team has travelled to several districts to assist police and local authorities in search and recovery operations, often working for hours in murky waters with minimal safety equipment.

Despite the dangers, Malpe says his team never hesitates when a call comes in. “We never look at caste or religion when someone needs help. Our first priority is to save the person,” he said, adding that prayers and the support of the public have helped them return safely from many risky dives.

Oswald Rodrigues, a trustee of the Michael D’Souza Charitable Trust, said the organisation decided to support Malpe after learning about his work through social media and YouTube. Trust members visited his home to understand the challenges he faced and concluded that an underwater communication device was an urgent necessity.

The Trust has also assured assistance for building a new house for Malpe, whose current home is in a dilapidated condition.

Church representatives, members of the Trust and Malpe’s rescue team were present at the event. For the diver who has spent years searching beneath dark waters for strangers, the new device could mean safer missions — and perhaps more lives saved.