Samantha slams different standards for men, women

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post slamming the society for setting different standards for men and women on social media. The south star quoted author Farida D on her Instagram Story days after split with Naga Chaitanya.

She wrote "Good morning" over the post. The quote read: "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D." She also posted a strong note in her Instagram and Twitter handles on Friday. Samantha said, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread.

They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless.

But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me." The actress posted her first picture on social media on Thursday since her split with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Chaitanya has announced their separation in an Instagram posts on October 2.



