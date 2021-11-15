Samantha to dance for a special number in 'Pushpa'?

Samantha is doing films on a spree after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Already, she has announced a couple of projects which will hit the floors soon. Now, it is being heard that she will dance for a special item number in "Pushpa."

According to the latest buzz in the Tollywood, director Sukumar has approached Samantha to perform a special dance number. Apparently, the actress gave her nod immediately as well. Sukumar and Samantha worked together for the film "Rangasthalam." Sukumar roped in star actress Pooja Hegde to do an item number in that Ram Charan starrer. Thus, it will not be a surprise if had offered Samantha to dance for a special song in "Pushpa."

"Pushpa" features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It has been a long time since Bunny and Samantha shared screen space together. "Pushpa" is currently in the final leg of its shoot. The post-production works are happening at a rapid pace. It is all set for a grand release on December 17.