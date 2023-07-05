Live
Samantha to give a pause to movies for one-year
Actress Samantha is busy with a couple of exciting pan-India projects. She will next be seen in the much-awaited romantic drama, “Kushi,” along with Vijay Deverakonda. The film’s final schedule will be wrapped up in the coming days. The second one is the Indian version of Samantha’s Amazon Prime Video’s original series, “Citadel,” in which she stars alongside Hindi actor Varun Dhawan, is almost complete and will have its digital premiere in a few weeks.
With the completion of these two projects, Sam will be free from all her existing professional commitments. She didn’t signed any project from so long. Now, the latest updates is that Samantha will be taking a year-long break from movies after she wraps up “Kushi” and “Citadel.” Sam will not be signing any new projects in Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood. She will utilize this much-needed break to regain her health and seek additional treatment for myositis.