Samantha’s Shaakuntalam Release Date Gets Postponed

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's upcoming movie Shaakuntalam is the most-awaited movie of the season. Being the periodic love tale and that too Sam essaying the role of queen Shakuntala, all her fans and movie buffs are eagerly waiting to witness her in a complete royal appeal on the big screens. Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant and will show us how he fell in love with Shakuntala and forgets her after reaching his kingdom. Earlier the makers announced that the movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2022 but today, they dropped an official statement and stated that the movie will not release on the prior said date with the delay in 3D works.



The post reads, "We aim to give a bigger experience with 'Shaakuntalam' and immerse you in the 'world of Shaakuntalam', for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world hoping for your support in this too! From around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing the new release date soon".

Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, "We will be announcing the new release date soon! '#𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐈𝐧 𝟑𝐃'. @gunasekhar1 @samantharuthprabhuoffl @devmohanofficial #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @gunaa_teamworks @srivenkateswaracreations @hanshithareddy @harshithsri @vasundharadiamondrf @neeta_lulla @tips #MythologyForMillennials".

In the earlier released promos and the first look posters, Dev Mohan and Samantha looked royal. The lead actor looked classy in the regal attire and owned an ever-charming appeal while Sam stole the hearts with her beautiful princess portrayal with the lush green forest background!

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

The new release date will be announced soon!