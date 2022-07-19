Samantha's Yashoda Movie Is Being Made Basing A True Incident

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of movies. Along with a couple of Tollywood movies, she also has a Bollywood and Hollywood movie in his kitty. The new-age thriller Yashoda is the most-awaited movie on her list and according to the sources, the film is being made on a true crime incident. Director duo Hari and Harish also confirmed the same in their exclusive chat.

They said, "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot".

They also doled out about the shooting spots and said, "The slum portion in the film has been shot in the real locals of Hyderabad. With an actor like Samantha, we have to take care of safety measures also but Sam insisted and said that 'if this place will suit for the shoot, let's do it', and then easy for us to shoot there".

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma besides the lead actress Samantha.

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

The movie is slated to release in August but it got postponed due to unknown reasons. The new release date will be announced soon!