‘Samudrudu’to explore lives of fishermen

Under the banner of Keertana Productions, Samudrudu, an action-packed entertainer, is being produced by Badhavat Kishan and directed by Nagesh Naradasi. The film stars Ramakanth, Avantika, and Bhanushree in lead roles, with veteran actor Suman playing a pivotal part. The trailer was unveiled today at the Film Chamber, with key industry figures like producer Talakona Sridhar Reddy, director Samudra, and People Media executive producer Kasula Sridhar in attendance.

Samudrudu explores the lives of fishermen, capturing their daily struggles and the challenges they face when the government imposes restrictions on their sea voyages. The film promises a mix of action and comedy, with Suman’s character and his action sequences being a highlight. The makers are confident that these elements will resonate well with the audience.

Producer Badhavat Kishan expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are bringing Samudrudu to the audience on October 25. The film is packed with action-comedy elements that cater to all kinds of viewers. Suman's role and the action scenes will be a standout. We believe the Telugu audience will connect with the story’s core concept and make it a success."

With a focus on both entertainment and a socially relevant narrative, Samudrudu is set to offer an engaging experience to the Telugu audience when it releases later this month.







