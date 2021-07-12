Samuthirakani getting busy in Tollywood!

Kollywood Actor Samuthirakani has now become one of the most noted actors in the Telugu film industry as well who became popular with 'Shambo Siva Sambo' and has been appearing in Telugu films every now and then.

After gaining National Award with 'Vicharana', Samuthirakani started grabbing the attention of filmmakers of other languages and that's how he got the opportunity to play the villain role in Allu Arjun-Trivikram's blockbuster film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. Later, he also played a crucial role in Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's recent outing 'Krack' which also became a super hit.

Now, Samuthirakani has a bunch of projects in his pipeline including NTR and Ram Charan multistarrer 'RRR'. The actor also signed an interesting role in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram.

If these two films also gained decent response from the audience. We can say that Samuthirakani will now will turn as one of the most sought out villains in the industry.