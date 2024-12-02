‘Sanchari Sanchari’ song is about lost love: Mohan Krishna Indraganti

The second song, ‘Sanchari Sanchari’, from the upcoming film Saranga Pani Jatakam, directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, has been released today. The film, produced by Shivelenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner, stars Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur. This movie marks the third collaboration between Mohanakrishna Indraganti and Shivelenka Krishna Prasad, following their successful films Gentleman and Sammohanam.

Saranga Pani Jatakam is set to hit theaters on December 20. The first song, the title track ‘Sarango Sarango…’, was released earlier, and now the emotional song ‘Sanchari Sanchari’ has been launched. The song's lyrics are written by Ramajogayya Shastri, and the music is composed by Vivek Sagar, with Sanjith Hegde lending his voice to it. The song beautifully expresses feelings of love, pain, and longing.

Talking about the song, Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti said, "Every story needs emotions to be complete, even in a comedy film like Saranga Pani Jatakam. Love is an important part of our movie. 'Sanchari' is a song about the protagonist losing the girl he loves because of his trust. The song expresses the pain of separation and longing, and it plays a key role in the movie's story. It helps the protagonist become more determined to win back his love."

The song's lyrics speak of the protagonist's sadness and longing after losing his love: "Sanchari Sanchari… Etuvaypo nee daari,

Chirunamaaleni lekha… Cheli kaatuka cheekati rekhala..."

With a soulful performance by Sanjith Hegde and music by Vivek Sagar, the song captures the emotional depth of the character's journey. The film also features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala, 'Vennela' Kishore, and others in key roles.