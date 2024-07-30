Live
Sangeeta to entertain as Ratnamma in ‘Parada’Acclaimed director Praveen Kandregula, known for "Cinema Bandi," is set to captivate audiences once again with his second film, 'Parada.' This lady-oriented film features the talented Anupama Parameswaran, versatile Darshan Rajendran, and popular actress Sangeeta in lead roles.
The first look and concept video have already generated significant buzz. Recently, the makers introduced Sangeeta's character, Ratnamma, with an impressive first look that has resonated well with audiences.
Produced by Vijay Donkada, Srinivasulu PV, and Sridhar Makkuva under Ananda Media, 'Parada' marks their grand entry into the Telugu film industry. The movie was shot in stunning locations across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and various villages.
Gopi Sundar composes the music, Mridul Sujith Sen handles the cinematography, and Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. With its promising cast and crew, 'Parada' is poised to be a noteworthy addition to Telugu cinema.