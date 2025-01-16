‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ collects Rs.77 Cr in two days; nearing 100 Cr mark

Victory Venkatesh’s latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has taken the box office by storm, delivering an outstanding performance both in domestic and international markets. The film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, made a massive splash on its opening day with an impressive collection of 45 crore.

The film’s momentum continued to soar on Day 2, earning 33 crore, bringing its total to an incredible 77 crore within just two days. With such stellar numbers, the film’s demand remains high, prompting the addition of extra screens on Day 3. Early trends suggest exceptionally strong bookings for Day 3, signaling that the film’s success will continue to rise.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is also performing phenomenally in international markets, inching closer to the 1 million-dollar mark. The worldwide gross is expected to surpass the 100 crore milestone by the end of Day 3.

With its engaging storyline and high repeat value, the film is expected to remain a major contender at the box office throughout the long weekend. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam looks set to become the biggest earner of this Sankranthi season, solidifying Venkatesh’s victory at the box office.