Danam Nagender ready to step down if CM commands



Khairathabad Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Danam Nagender has publicly stated that he is prepared to tender his resignation if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directs him to do so.

Speaking to the media on Friday after laying foundation stones for several drainage and road works worth Rs 1.40 crore in Himayath Nagar and Narayanaguda within his constituency limits, Danam Nagender clarified that the resignation issue had not yet formally arisen.

“I am ready to tender my resignation to my MLA position if the Chief Minister directs me. Elections are not new to me. I have a history of waging election fights 11 times. Fighting in elections and winning is in my blood,” he asserted.

Regarding the legal complications surrounding his status, Danam Nagender noted that the trial regarding his disqualification issue is currently underway in the Supreme Court. “I will present my arguments in the Court,” he confirmed.

The Khairathabad MLA expressed strong support for the current administration, stating that Telangana would decisively embark on the path of development if Revanth Reddy continues as Chief Minister for a full 10 years. He also highlighted that the state government is currently conducting the Global Summit, which is specifically aimed at ensuring Telangana's successful economic rise.

It may be recalled that Danam Nagender won the 2023 Assembly elections on a BRS party ticket. However, he subsequently switched his loyalty to the Congress party and unsuccessfully contested the recent Parliament elections on a Congress ticket. Following this defection, the BRS party and the BJP filed disqualification petitions in the Courts, in addition to lodging official complaints with the Assembly Speaker.