CPM’s hybrid gambit: Cong today, BRS tomorrow in local body polls

Defying its traditional political character, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has adopted strategies typically employed by its erstwhile arch-rival parties, such as the Congress.

Following the playbook of parties like Congress, BRS, or BJP, which often adopt any strategy necessary to win elections, the CPM has now begun walking a similar path.

The CPM has entered into alliances with both the ruling Congress party and the BRS party, which are currently fierce political opponents. The CPM state leadership has granted district committees a "free hand" in this regard. In turn, the party’s district committees are empowering village-level leaders to make decisions based on prevailing local conditions.

This strategic decision by the state leadership has resulted in local party leaders playing a "double game," creating a "hybrid alliance" scenario across villages in the state. For instance, in one village, the CPM might forge an alliance with the ruling Congress party, while in a neighbouring village, the same CPM may enter into an alliance with the BRS party. These varied alliances have been observed in districts, including Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal and Mahbubnagar.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, in a couple of villages within Vemsoor mandal, the CPM allied with the Congress party in one ward, yet partnered with the BRS party in another ward within the same village, much to the surprise of voters.

A senior CPM leader informed The Hans India that the party adopted this unique, flexible strategy with the core intention of winning more Sarpanches and Ward Members in the ongoing local body elections.

However, a hardcore CPM activist lamented that this situation is causing him significant distress. He recalled that the CPM once had around 20 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state without any alliances. He noted that the party's decline in the state began after it entered an alliance with the TDP, and the situation has further deteriorated to the present scenario.