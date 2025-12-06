Gram Panchayat polls phase 3: Nearly 10,000 nominations filed for 4,158 sarpanch posts



A total of 9,870 nominations have been filed for the 4,158 Sarpanch posts in the third phase of the Gram Panchayat elections.

According to the data officially released by the State Election Commission (SEC), nominations filed on 3rd December accounted for 3,155, while the number soared on 4th December with 6,715 nominations submitted. Regarding the ward offices, a total of 28,042 nominations were filed by the end of 4th December. Nominations filed on 3rd December totalled 5,424, with a significant jump to 22,618 on 4th December.

The SEC issued the formal notification for the third phase polls on 3rd December, and the final date for filing nominations is 5th December. Scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on 6th December. The last date for candidates to withdraw their candidature is set for 9th December, and the election will be held on 17th December.