Saranga Dariya From Love Story Beats AVPL Song On YouTube

The lyrical song video from the movie "Love Story" titled "Saaranga Daariya" which was recently released on YouTube has gone viral. The movie which has Sai Pallavi in the lead role is directed by Shekar Kammula.



The song which got about 7 lakh likes within a short span of time has surpassed the record created by the songs of Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan movies.

The song has broken the record of "Saamajavaragamana" of "Ala Vaikuntapuramloo" and "Raamulo Raamula". But "Saaranga Daariya' on the other hand has created some controversies.

One by name Komali has alleged that the team has cheated her by not giving her credits. "The folk song Saaranga Daariya was first collected by me. But they have cheated by not giving credits to me inspite of being assured otherwise. Another person by name Sirisha has also claimed credits saying that it was she who sang this song in a TV program. Saaranga Daariya has earned 7 lakh likes besides being viewed by about 5.5 crore viewers.

Tollywood director Shekar Kammula who has cleared the air about this controversy has said that both of them would be paid and given credits besides making Sirisha sing the song during the audio release program.

Earlier Shekar Kammula had said that he wanted Sirisha to sing this song but could not make it as she was pregnant during that time. Later, when Komali was requested to sing the song she refused as she was indisposed. Now, however, the director has said that the invitation would be sent to both of them for Audio release program.