‘Sarapanjaram’ highlights unconventional love story amidst social challenges

In the upcoming zero-budget film "Sarapanjaram," produced by Naveen Kumar Gattu and Laya, a poignant tale unfolds as the clay man and Jogini's daughter fall in love, facing opposition from village nobles and locals.

The narrative sheds light on societal issues, including the Jogini system and nomadic hunters, aiming for social change.

At the pre-release celebration in Hyderabad's Prasad Lab, MLC Deshapati Srinivas praised the director's conscious choice for his debut, emphasizing the film's potential impact. Music director Mallik M.V.K expressed optimism, highlighting the collaborative efforts behind the project.

Hero and director Naveen Gattu thanked supporters, attributing the film's success to divine intervention and teamwork, anticipating its release on April 19th.

