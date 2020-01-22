Sarileru Neekevvaru 11 days box office collection report

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The makers are extremely happy with the way things are progressing around the movie's run at the box-office. In many areas, the film showed complete domination by being a top grosser and creating a non-Baahubali record.

The following is the detailed report of the collections at the box-office in the Telugu states for 11 days.

Nizam - 33.64 cr

Ceeded - 15.20 cr

UA - 17.62 cr

Guntur - 9.13 cr

East - 10.3 cr

West - 6.71 cr

Krishna - 8.1 cr

Nellore - 3.7 cr

Total 11 days share 104.4 Cr

Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie. Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara produced the film. The movie marked the comeback of Vijayashanthi to the movies.