Sarileru Neekevvaru creates a non-Baahubali record in Nizam

Both the films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo perform so well at the box-office now. Already, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo crossed 30 crores mark at the box-office and now, the film Sarileru Neekevvaru also touched the mark of 30 crores at the box-office, especially in Nizam region.

According to the trade buzz, Sarileru Neekevvaru made an amount of 32.1 crores in Nizam in 9 days. Mahesh Babu has got two back to back movies that crossed 30 crores at the box-office. Now, Mahesh Babu is the one and only hero to have two movies with this record and this is a non-Baahubali record.

Anil Ravipudi directed the movie under the production of Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady of the film. Stay tuned to us for more details of the project.