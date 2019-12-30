Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Daang Daang Lyrical Video Is Out

You all know that "Dang Dang…" song promo is creating a halchal in YouTube with the highest views in very less time. Being a party song, all the Mahesh Babu fans and music lovers are listening to it, again and again, making it top prioritized song on their list.

We once again provide the link for you… Listen to the promo and enjoy!





Now, the lyrical video of this song is out my dear music buffs… T-series and AK Entertainments have released this song on the internet. It was actually unveiled on the stage of Vishaka Utsav @ 5:04 PM.

Here is the part song for you… Enjoy it my dear buddies! It's time to tap your foot and soothe your eardrums with loud music!!! Or simply call it as 'Loud music ka hungama…' Devi Sri Prasad had tweeted it just now and it's time to rock!!!





'Sarileru Nikevvaru' also stars the yesteryear actress Vijayashanti in a pivotal role which marks her re-entry into Tollywood as well. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead and Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennala Kishore and Ajay are other important characters of this movie.

This movie is produced by Mahesh Babu, Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations & G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd banners. Rock star DSP is scoring tunes and lyrics for the songs are penned by Ramajogayya Shastri and Sri Mani.

All the Mahesh Babu fans… Be ready for the Pongal as this most awaited movie is ready to hit the screens on 11th January 2020.